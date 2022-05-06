CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A traffic advisory has been issued for roadwork improvements on Friday, May 6. Officials said parking will be restricted anywhere in the village on Main Street.

According to officials, during this time crews will work on road improvements for milling and paving. Any roadwork which remains will be completed on Monday, May 9 they noted. Vehicles in violation are subject to ticketing and/or tow.

Drivers are reminded to slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles and watch for flaggers while driving through work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.