TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A traffic advisory has been issued by Troy City officials for roadway improvements in the Eastside, and Lansingburgh Neighborhoods beginning on May 16. Officials said during this time 2nd Avenue will be closed but will remain open to local traffic only.

According to officials, all traffic will be detoured to New Turnpike Road. City officials said local emergency services have been notified of traffic restrictions.

Monday, May 16

Beginning 6:00 a.m., Monday, May 16, crews will be milling:

2nd Ave between 126 Street, city line, South of Oakhurst Street.

Beginning 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 16, crews will be striping:

Pawling Avenue between Congress Street – Blakely Court.

During this time, roads will remain open to normal vehicle traffic. Traffic delays are expected as crews work on road improvements.

Additionally, there will be no parking on Pawling Avenue between Congress Street and Blakely Court from 6 p.m. until midnight on May 16. Motorists are asked to observe all posted parking restrictions. Vehicles parked illegally will be ticketed and towed, both at the owners’ expense. The rain date for this stripping will be on Tuesday, May 17.

Wednesday, May 18

Beginning 6:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 18, crews will be paving:

2nd Ave between 126 Street – City line, south of Oakhurst Street.

Drivers are reminded to slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles and watch for flaggers while driving through work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.