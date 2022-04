TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A traffic advisory has been issued by Troy City officials for roadwork improvements for the week of April 11. Officials said during this time drivers should expect a single-lane closure lane, with intermittent road closures for milling and paving.

Traffic delays are expected as crews work on road improvements along Smith Ave, 8th Street, River Street, Congress Street, Pawling Avenue, and 2nd Avenue. City officials said local emergency services have been notified of traffic restrictions.

Tuesday, April 12

Beginning at 7:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 12, crews will be milling.

Smith Ave between River St and Dead End.

8 Street between Middleburgh Street, and Rensselaer Street.

Beginning at 7:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 12, crews will be paving.

River Street between Federal Street, and Fulton Street.

Congress Street between 3 Street, and Front Street.

Wednesday, April 13-14

Beginning at 5:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 13, and Thursday, April 14, crews will be paving.

Pawling Avenue between Congress Street and Blakely Court.

Beginning at 7:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 13, crews will be milling.

2 Avenue between 117 Street and 119 Street.

2 Avenue between 121 Street and 123 Street.

Friday, April 15

Beginning at 7:00 a.m., Friday, April 15, crews will be paving.

Smith Avenue between River Street and Dead End

8 Street between Middleburgh Street and Rensselaer Street.

Drivers are reminded to slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles and watch for flaggers while driving through work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.