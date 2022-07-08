TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy officials have issued a traffic advisory on Winter Street for gas utility work. National Grid will begin work on a gas main project on Monday, July 11 from 7 a.m. until about 5:00 p.m., daily.

Winter Street between Brookview Avenue and the city line will be reduced to alternating one-way traffic while crews work. Officials said homes and businesses in the vicinity of the utility work will remain open and accessible.

Traffic delays are expected and work is anticipated to continue for about 3-4 weeks, winter permitting. Drivers are urged to slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles and driving through work zones.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.