TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City officials in Troy have issued a traffic advisory for High Street between the Troy – Menands Bridge and Mill Street. Crews will be milling and paving the roadway.

Road work schedule

Thursday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., crews will be milling on High Street between the Troy – Menands Bridge and Mill Street

Friday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., crews will be milling on High Street between the Troy – Menands Bridge and Mill Street

Saturday, Sept. 17, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., crews will be paving all of High Street between the Troy – Menands Bridge and Mill Street

Morrison Avenue between Vandenburgh Avenue and High Street will be open to local traffic only. Cars will be detoured down Vandenburgh Avenue, to Mill Street, to High Street. Traffic coming down Stow Avenue to High Street will be detoured up Morrison Avenue, to Vandenburgh Avenue, to Mill Street, to High Street.

High Street will be open in both directions during the road work, but traffic delays are expected. Drivers are asked to reduce speeds, follow the posted detours, watch out for flaggers, and use caution in the work zone. Local emergency services have been notified of traffic restrictions.