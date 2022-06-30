TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City of Troy officials have issued a traffic advisory for on and off road closures on Campbell Avenue associated with the Campbell Avenue Bridge Replacement Project. Campbell Avenue between Colleen Road and Project Road will experience brief closures to vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Thursday, June 30 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The closures are expected to last about five minutes. Minor traffic delays are possible. Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zone and are encouraged to use posted detours.

Local emergency services have been notified of traffic restrictions. Homes and businesses on Campbell Avenue will stay open and accessible.

The replacement of the Campbell Avenue Bridge is 95% funded through the state’s BRIDGE-NY program and is administered by the New York State Department of Transportation. The project included the replacement of aging water and sewer infrastructure lines that travel underneath the bridge surface.