Traffic advisory administered in Troy for film production

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City officials have issued a traffic advisory for parking restrictions and road closures associated with a film production. The restrictions begin May 20 and the city has provided a map of impacted streets.

Parking restrictions will be in effect for the following streets beginning 9 a.m. from May 20-26:

Portions of Third Street between Liberty Street and Washington Street

The intersection of River Street and First Street in downtown Troy

Parking restrictions will be in effect for the following streets beginning 10 p.m. from May 21-26:

Washington Street between Third and Fourth Streets

Ashland Place between Third and Fourth Streets

Parking restrictions will be in effect for the following streets beginning 6 p.m. from May 23-26:

Third Street between Washington Street and Ashland Place

Portions of Washington Place between Third Street and Second Street

Additional road closures and parking restrictions will be issued next week.

Residents and businesses on impacted streets have been directly notified of and are reminded to observe all posted parking restrictions. The City of Troy thanks the impacted residents and businesses for their patience and assistance during the filming production process.