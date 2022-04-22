LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friday was Earth Day. A group of local students observed by cleaning up their school grounds.

Around 75 members of the Lansingburgh High School Track and Field team volunteered their time over school vacation week to clean up fields and trails around the school, which they use for practice. The program’s head coach was glad to see so many students lend a hand in the team’s efforts.

“It’s just a wonderful opportunity to give back to the community. They do a lot for us,” Dallas Foard said. “The Lansingburgh community does a lot, and it’s just a wonderful opportunity to come out and clean up a little bit.”

The team previously organized a cleanup of school grounds on Earth Day in 2019, but it was canceled the last two years because of the pandemic.