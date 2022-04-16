TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Police Department responded to a two-car collision at the Ferry Street Tunnel entrance at about 4:53 p.m. Police said emergency rescue fire crews have been called to the scene for a possible minor extrication of occupants trapped in their cars.

According to a report, one car was going the wrong way and crashed into another car entering the Ferry Street Tunnel into Troy. Police said it doesn’t appear to be any life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time by the police. Check back with NEWS10 for further updates.