SCHODACK N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schodack has declared a snow emergency. The snow emergency will be in effect from 11 p.m., Monday, March 13, until 8 a.m., Wednesday, March 15.

Residents are reminded there will be no on-street parking on any town roads during this period. Any vehicles in violation of the parking restrictions will be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense.

Several other communities have announced a snow emergency ahead of the winter storm set to impact the region. Check the latest from the Storm Tracker Weather Team to stay up to date with the latest weather news.