SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, the Town of Sand Lake will be hosting the 10th annual holiday parade. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. at Miller Hill Elementary. The route will proceed down Route 43 to Old Route 66, then down Gettle Road, and finish at Butler Park.

Santa will be making an appearance on the town float at the end for the grand finale. In addition to the parade, there will be free refreshments, the lighting of the tree, and photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Clause following the parade.

During the event, the Town of Sand Lake will also be collecting donations of new and unopened toys to benefit local children. Donations can be dropped off at Butler Park or in a bin at Sand Lake Town Hall.