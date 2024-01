EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of East Greenbush has declared a Snow Emergency effective 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Snow Emergency will be lifted at 6 a.m. on Monday, January 8.

Parking will not be allowed on public roads in the Town of East Greenbush. Vehicles parked within four feet of public roads are subject to be ticketed and towed. All trash cans and refuse containers must be at least four feet in from the edge of the pavement.