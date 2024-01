BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Brunswick has declared a snow emergency, effective 9 p.m. on Saturday. During the snow emergency, parking is not allowed in the streets.

Residents are asked to park in their driveways and to keep garbage cans out of the roadway. Any vehicle violating the parking restrictions will be ticketed and/or towed. The snow emergency will be in effect until 9 a.m. on Sunday, January 7.