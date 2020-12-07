Top-prize winning Take 5 ticket sold in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Lottery announced early Sunday morning that a top-prize winning ticket was sold in Troy. The ticket is worth a whopping $61,032.

The ticket from the December 5 drawing was purchased at Lucky Petroleum on Hoosick Street.

Take 5 numbers are selected from a field of one to 39, and the drawing is televised every day at 10:30 p.m. Lottery prizes of any amount can be claimed for up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery say they contributed $3.38 billion in fiscal year 2019-2020 to education in New York.

If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling, contact the toll-free, confidential HOPEline at (877) 846-7369.