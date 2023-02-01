TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy residents have until Friday, February 3 to recycle their Christmas trees. City sanitation crews said to place your tree next to your recycling and garbage bins, and they will pick it up on your normal collection day.

Real Christmas trees can be turned into mulch or will naturally break down over time. Keeping trees out of the landfill allows them to be used to build stronger soil for Troy, city officials explained.

No artificial trees will be collected. For more information, reach out to the Department of Public Works dispatcher at (518) 270-4579.