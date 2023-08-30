VALLEY FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two children and an elderly woman were bit by a rabid fox on August 9 in a mobile home community in Valley Falls. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs) say they received a call regarding the same fox in the community later that afternoon.

The DEC says the fox couldn’t be located when ECOs responded to the scene initially. After returning for the second call, an officer went back to the location and saw the fox coming out of a wooded area.

The fox reportedly charged at the officer and growled loudly. The fox was dispatched before it could cause any further injuries.

The fox later tested positive for rabies at the DEC Pathology Lab in Albany County. The three bite victims were treated at Albany Medical Center, one requiring eight stitches.