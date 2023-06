RENSSELAER, N.Y (NEWS10) — Over 5,000 National Grid customers lost power on Sunday, June 11 in Rensselaer County, according to an online outage map. The outages spanned across Rensselaer, Schodack, North Greenbush and East Greenbush.

According to National Grid's outage map, most of the affected areas have an estimated restoration time between 11:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.