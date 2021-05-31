Third Troy traffic advisory due to film production

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City officials have issued an updated traffic advisory for parking restrictions and road closures in downtown Troy associated with a film production. The city has provided a map of impacted streets.

Road closures and parking restrictions will remain in effect for the following streets through Friday, June 4:

River Street, between Third Street and First Street

Broadway, between Third Street and River Street

Second Street, between State Street and River Street

Parking restrictions will be in effect for the following streets beginning 9 p.m., Friday, May 28:

Third Street, between Fulton Street and Broadway

Traffic direction on First Street between State Street and River Street will be reversed to one-way north to River Street beginning Tuesday, June 1. This will remain in effect through Friday, June 4.

The Y-Lot Parking Lot remains closed. Alternate parking arrangements have been established for impacted permit holders. Additional public parking is available for residents and merchants at the Russell Sage Lot, located at First Street and Congress Street. Overnight parking will be available in City-owned lots and garages.

Overnight filming will happen on Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 4. Buildings impacted by the schedule have been notified directly.

Residents and businesses on impacted streets have been directly notified of, and are reminded to observe, all posted parking restrictions and traffic detours. Residents, employees and visitors are reminded that there will be intermittent times with limited access to areas due to scenes being filmed. The City of Troy thanks the impacted residents and businesses for their patience, cooperation and assistance during the filming production process.