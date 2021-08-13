Thevenins settle with Troy for $1.55M

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy officials announced Friday that they reached a settlement in the federal court case of “Thevenin v. City of Troy, et al.” The $1.55 million payment to the family of Edson Thevenin does not include admission of liability or fault, and resolves all of the plaintiffs’ claims.

In 2016, Edson Thevenin of Watervliet was shot and killed on Hoosick Street by Troy police officer Randy French. At the time, police said French opened fire when Therevnin pinned him between their cars during a traffic stop.

Thevenin was survived by his wife, Cinthia, who ultimately filed suit, and their two young sons. In 2020, French died after contracting COVID-19.

The controversial case drew raised the question of whether the local police force needed dash and body cams. Then-Rensselaer County District Attorney also eventually faced charges and was acquitted for getting involved in the matter instead of referring it to then-New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

“We are satisfied to reach a mutually-agreed upon settlement in this tragic case and hope it will help bring closure to the families, the City, and all involved parties,” said Troy Mayor Patrick Madden in a statement on Friday.

The settlement is pending final approval by the Troy City Council and was facilitated by the District Court.

City Corporation Counsel Richard T. Morrissey said in a statement, “In the unique circumstances of this case, settlement for the agreed amount—with the certainty and finality it provides—is prudent and reasonable. While neither party was initially inclined to settle, thanks to the extraordinary efforts of Judge Stewart, the parties were able to reach an agreement.”