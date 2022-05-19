TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The HBO series “The Gilded Age” is returning to Troy to film its second season. The show is looking to cast locals as background actors.

“The Gilded Age” is a series set in 1882, starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and Carrie Coon. The series came to Troy in May 2021 to film the first season.

Grant Wilfley Casting is looking to cast Troy locals to portray 1880s upper, middle, and working-class background actors, as well as some featured tennis players. The specific shooting dates are yet to be determined but will be between August 1 and August 26.

To apply to be a background actor, you can send an email to gildedage@gwcnyc.com with the subject line “TGA Troy Local.” You should include in the email:

Name

Phone number

If you’re a SAG-AFTRA member in good standing or not

Height, weight, and shoe size

Current photos

Minors must be submitted by a parent or guardian and should include age and date of birth

The casting company said all background actors must attend a costume fitting and mandatory COVID-19 testing before filming. Women will be fit in corsets and should have shoulder-length hair or longer. Men cannot have buzz cuts. Only natural hair color will be allowed, according to the casting company.

This production requires mandatory vaccination and a booster shot for those working in Zone A. If you are offered a role, the casting company said you will be required to show proof that you are fully vaccinated.

Troy officials said Monument Square served as a stand-in for a downtown Manhattan shopping district during the first season. Washington Park, the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy Public Library, Rensselaer County Court House, Oakwood Cemetery, and several historic residential and commercial buildings were also used in scenes. This show, along with other projects filmed in the Capital Region, gave an economic boost to local businesses.