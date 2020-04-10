Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

The Easter Bunny spotted around the Capital Region

Rensselaer County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) – On Friday, there were multiple reports of the Easter Bunny making his rounds in the region.

Easter is only a few days away and in anticipation of the holiday, the famous icon showing his face in the region from a safe distance.

In the morning, the Easter Bunny was spotted riding in one of the East Greenbush Fire Department’s fire trucks.

On Friday evening, one Schenectady mom dressing up as the Easter Bunny to spread cheer to the kids who wouldn’t have the chance to visit him at the mall because of COVID-19 closures.

There was a report of the Easter Bunny in Clifton Park on Friday afternoon. Have you seen the famous bunny this year?

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak