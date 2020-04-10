The Easter Bunny spotted around the Capital Region

(NEWS10) – On Friday, there were multiple reports of the Easter Bunny making his rounds in the region.
Easter is only a few days away and in anticipation of the holiday, the famous icon showing his face in the region from a safe distance.
In the morning, the Easter Bunny was spotted riding in one of the East Greenbush Fire Department’s fire trucks.
On Friday evening, one Schenectady mom dressing up as the Easter Bunny to spread cheer to the kids who wouldn’t have the chance to visit him at the mall because of COVID-19 closures.
There was a report of the Easter Bunny in Clifton Park on Friday afternoon. Have you seen the famous bunny this year?
