TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Daily Grind has closed its Troy location, but the Albany spot is staying open. The coffee shop officially closed its doors on September 27.

Owners Lee Cohen and Barrye Cohen have been partners since 1980. Lee manages the Albany location while his sister, Barrye, managed the Troy shop. After some staffing issues, as well as getting older, Barrye decided to retire.

The Troy location opened in 1984 on 3rd Street. The Albany shop opened in 1976 and will remain open. Lee said he has a great crew to run the store.

The Daily Grind is located on Lark Street in Albany and is open from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. every day. The menu includes breakfast sandwiches, salads, soups, deli sandwiches, smoothies, and of course, coffee.