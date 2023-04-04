TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Spring is here! Why not get out for a walk? Using All Trails, News10 has compiled a list of what trails are considered the best in Troy. All Trails uses reviews from trail-goers to make their rankings.

Length: 1.2 miles

Elevation gain: 160 ft.

Route type: loop

Rensselaer Tech Park

According to All Trails, the Bloomingdale Brook Waterfall Trail is considered moderately challenging. It is popular for birding, hiking, and snowshoeing, and you can enjoy some solitude during the quieter times of the day. Dogs are welcome as long as they are on a leash.

Length: 2.0 miles

Elevation gain: 249 ft.

Route type: Out and back

Rensselaer Tech Park

According to All Trails, this out-and-back trail is considered moderately challenging and takes roughly 50 minutes to complete. It is popular for hiking, and birding, and it is dog-friendly. Dogs may be off-leash in some areas.

Length: 2.5 miles

Elevation gain: 177 ft.

Route type: out and back

Burden Pond Preserve

According to All Trails, this out-and-back route takes roughly 54 minutes to complete and is considered an easier route. Dogs are welcome as long as they are leashed. It is also kid-friendly and good for bird-watching.

Length: 0.3 miles

Elevation gain: 42 ft.

Route type: out and back

Poestenkill Gorge Park

According to All Trails, this quick route takes an average of eight minutes to complete. Dogs are welcome but must be leashed. This trail is good for hiking and walking and is kid-friendly.

Length: 0.2 miles

Elevation gain: 32 ft.

Route type: out and back

Troy

According to All Trails, this quick route takes an average of six minutes to complete. Enjoy a waterfall view and some solitude during the quieter times of the day. It is kid-friendly.

Length: 6.2 miles

Elevation gain: 118 ft.

Route type: Out and back

Troy

According to All Trails, the Uncle Sam Bikeway is considered an easier route but takes one hour and 53 minutes on average to complete. This trail is wheelchair-friendly, and dogs are welcome as long as they are leashed. This trail is also stroller-friendly and good for bike riding.

Length: 0.5 miles

Elevation gain: 29 ft.

Route type: out and back

John B. Staalesen Vanderheyden Preserve

According to All Trails, the John B. Staalesen Vanderheyden Preserve takes on average 10 minutes to complete. Dogs are welcome as long as they are leashed. This trail is great for bird watching and mountain biking.

Length: 0.9 miles

Elevation gain: 187 ft.

Route type: out and back

Prospect park

According to All Trails, this trail takes an average of 28 minutes to complete. It is considered an easy route, good for hiking and walking, and is kid-friendly.