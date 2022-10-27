TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Council of the Arts, the Arts Center of the Capital Region received a $933,000 grant. It will be used to support the local community through the Statewide Community Regrant (SCR) Program.

“With this year’s increase in funds, artists can expect NYSCA’s long-running SCR program to support even more art endeavors across New York State,” says Assembly Member John T. McDonald III.

The SCR Program is funded by the New York State Council of the Arts and facilitated by the Arts Center. It aims to grow local communities through the arts.

“This unprecedented funding will allow us to expand our services to artists and organizations, and to work collaboratively to build a stronger arts community,” says Elizabeth Reiss, CEO of the Arts Center.