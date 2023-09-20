TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Most of the displaced tenants who had to evacuate a Troy apartment complex nearly three months ago can return home. Troy officials said 24 additional units at the Harbour Point Gardens apartment complex have been deemed safe to live in.

Tenants in five apartments remain displaced. A total of 58 units were evacuated in June over concerns about falling bricks. But the debate over who is responsible for the buildings’ condition is not over.

The Troy City Council is holding its third investigative hearing at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. It will be livestreamed on the council’s YouTube page.