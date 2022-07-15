HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sky Stevens, 15, of Hoosick Falls has been missing since July 10. According to a post from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, she may be several states away.

The post said Sky is possible to be traveling in a 2005 blue Jeep Grand Cherokee with an adult man. The vehicle’s temporary Vermont registration is W114654, and on the back, a sticker for “Victory Auto Rutland” dealership is visible.

They are believed to be in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.