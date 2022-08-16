A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot at the Corliss Park Apartments, Troy Police said Tuesday. (Photo: NEWS10)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot at the Corliss Park Apartments, Troy Police said Tuesday. Officers were called to Building 22 of the apartment complex around 10:20 p.m. Monday, where they found the boy, who had reportedly been shot in the torso.

Patrol officers and the Troy Fire Department provided medical aid at the scene, and the victim was then taken to a local hospital. Police said he is in critical but stable condition.

When they first responded, officers secured the area and collected evidence. Detectives were called to the scene as well, and they interviewed witnesses. At this time, officials believe the incident was the result of an interaction between the victim and people he knew.

No suspects are in custody, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing. If you have any information that could help detectives, you are asked to call (518) 270-4421 or report online.

Troy Police are also asking neighbors that live in the area to check their security cameras. If you think the footage could help detectives, give them a call.

“We will continue our vigorous investigation to determine the individual, or individuals, willing to commit such a gutless act in a heavily populated area,” said Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker. “Our thanks to the Troy Housing Authority who has assisted in our investigation, and to the community members willing to provide information that will lead us to arresting the individuals responsible for this incident.”