Teen arrested after police find weapons and drugs during search

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office reports that Joshua A. Rodriguez, 18, of Troy.

According to police, they executed a narcotics search warrant on 9th street in Troy. It was the result of a six-week investigation into Rodriguez’s alleged sales of fentanyl-laced heroin.

The search warrant yielded:

400 bags of fentanyl-laced heroin

Cocaine

About $2,000 in cash

A weapon

Seized during the search. (Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office)

Rodriguez was charged with:

Three different counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

If convicted on these charges, Rodriguez may face as much as 76 years in prison, according to state sentencing guidelines.

LATEST STORIES