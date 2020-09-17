TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office reports that Joshua A. Rodriguez, 18, of Troy.
According to police, they executed a narcotics search warrant on 9th street in Troy. It was the result of a six-week investigation into Rodriguez’s alleged sales of fentanyl-laced heroin.
The search warrant yielded:
- 400 bags of fentanyl-laced heroin
- Cocaine
- About $2,000 in cash
- A weapon
Rodriguez was charged with:
- Three different counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
If convicted on these charges, Rodriguez may face as much as 76 years in prison, according to state sentencing guidelines.
LATEST STORIES
- Claims of ICE detention center hysterectomies spark investigations
- Ahead of election, US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail
- Congress still can’t compromise on a COVID-19 relief bill
- Bills LB Matt Milano remains out, Tremaine Edmunds limited in practice
- Teen arrested after police find weapons and drugs during search