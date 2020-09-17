Teen arrested after police find weapons and drugs during search

Rensselaer County

Joshua A. Rodriguez mugshot

Joshua A. Rodriguez mugshot. (Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office reports that Joshua A. Rodriguez, 18, of Troy.

According to police, they executed a narcotics search warrant on 9th street in Troy. It was the result of a six-week investigation into Rodriguez’s alleged sales of fentanyl-laced heroin.

The search warrant yielded:

  • 400 bags of fentanyl-laced heroin
  • Cocaine
  • About $2,000 in cash
  • A weapon
Seized during the search. (Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office)

Rodriguez was charged with:

  • Three different counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

If convicted on these charges, Rodriguez may face as much as 76 years in prison, according to state sentencing guidelines.

