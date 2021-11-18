Teaser for ‘The Gilded Age,’ shot in Troy, premieres

HOLLYWOOD (NEWS10) — The first footage from HBO’s “The Gilded Age”—filmed in Troy—dropped on Thursday. The one-minute-long teaser trailer features Christine Baranski in Victorian-age fashions delivering lines about class and power in old New York.

The teaser opens with a sweeping shot of New York City in the Gilded Age, created with composite shots of Troy streets that were transformed into sets. The show filmed throughout the spring and summer in Washington Park, Monument Square, the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, and Oakwood Cemetery. Troy and Rensselaer County historian Kathy Sheehan said there are “flashes of Troy” in the fast-moving trailer.

The show, helmed by Downtown Abbey showrunner Julian Fellowes, debuts January 24 on HBO. It’s set in 1882 and stars Baranski, Louisa Jacobson, and Cynthia Nixon, who in real life ran an unsuccessful Democratic primary campaign in 2018 for the office of New York Governor.