TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new restaurant is opening in downtown Troy. Tatu Tacos & Tequila has announced its opening ceremony will be on September 8 at 2 p.m.

Tatu Tacos & Tequila on 100 Congress Street will have its grand opening on September 8 at 2 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The restaurant features cuisine inspired by the Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico and rooted in Mayan and Aztec culture with subtle Middle Eastern influence. Triple T also offers the largest selection of tequila, mezcal, sotol and raicilla in the Capital Region. One of the most unique things about this restaurant is not just its tacos and tequila but it offers tattoos as well.

“We first discovered Troy shortly after moving up this way from Manhattan, and immediately recognized its great energy and growing potential,” said chef and co-owner, Kareem NeJame. “The more time we spent here, the more we knew it needed to be a home for Tatu. Now, our business and ourselves are proud residents of Troy and we are so excited to contribute to its progress.”

Tatu Tacos & Tequila is open Tuesday through Saturday starting at 5 p.m. During Downtown Troy Restaurant Week September 12-18, they are offering a special prix fixe menu. For additional information, follow Tatu Tacos & Tequila on Facebook and Instagram: @tatutacony.