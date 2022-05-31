TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Take 5 top-prize winning ticket was sold for the May 28 midday drawing in Troy. The New York Lottery said the ticket is worth $9,958.50 and was purchased at Price Chopper at 79 Vandenburg Avenue.

The New York Lottery said Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers on the lottery website to see if they have the winning numbers.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A prize of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the state’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or by texting HOPENY (467369).