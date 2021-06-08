TAKE 5 Top-Prize ticket sold in East Greenbush

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Lottery announced there were multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the June 7 TAKE 5 drawing. The tickets were sold in the Bronx, Brooklyn, East Greenbush and Mattituck.

The East Greenbush ticket was sold at the Hannaford on Columbia Turnpike. The ticket was worth $11,364.50.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings take place every evening at 10:30 p.m. Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.