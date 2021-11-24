Taborton Road is Rensselaer County reopening after July storm damage

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County officials are reopening County Route 42 (Taborton Road) on November 24 at 10 a.m. after it was heavily damaged by storms on July 14. The road will be reopened at the same time the Town of Sand Lake opens a section of Oak Hill Road that it intersects.

Roadwork on Taborton Road in Rensselaer (Rensselaer County)

Taborton and Oak Hill are the two remaining roads that have been closed as a result of the storms and flooding that damaged a number of county and local roads. A bridge on Taborton was destroyed and has been replaced with a temporary bridge. A large section of the road was destroyed by flooding.

Taborton Road was paved on Tuesday. Striping will be completed in the coming months.