Taborton Road is Rensselaer County reopening after July storm damage

Rensselaer County

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Rensselaer County Flood

A collapsed bridge along Taborton Road in Sand Lake that collapsed after severe flooding

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County officials are reopening County Route 42 (Taborton Road) on November 24 at 10 a.m. after it was heavily damaged by storms on July 14. The road will be reopened at the same time the Town of Sand Lake opens a section of Oak Hill Road that it intersects.

Roadwork on Taborton Road in Rensselaer continues
Roadwork on Taborton Road in Rensselaer (Rensselaer County)

Taborton and Oak Hill are the two remaining roads that have been closed as a result of the storms and flooding that damaged a number of county and local roads. A bridge on Taborton was destroyed and has been replaced with a temporary bridge. A large section of the road was destroyed by flooding.

Taborton Road was paved on Tuesday. Striping will be completed in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19