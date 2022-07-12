TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officers with the Troy Police Department were directed to a house near 5th Avenue and 102nd Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday. When they entered the building, police said, they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital by the Troy Fire Department. Officials say he is stable and is expected to recover from the non-life-threatening injury.

As first responders were taking care of the victim, additional officers began securing the outdoor scene to protect any potential evidence and ensure that there was no threat to the community. It was determined, police say, that the suspect fled the area immediately after the shooting.

Following department policy, Troy Police detectives and evidence technicians responded to the scene to continue their investigation. As a result, police concluded that the victim was involved in a disturbance with at least one suspect outside, in the area of 5th Avenue and 102nd Streets, before he was shot.

The Troy Police Department thanks the community members who chose to call 911 and alert emergency responders of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (518) 270-4426, or submit an anonymous tip online.