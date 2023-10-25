STEPHENTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On October 1, State Trooper Abbot and Environmental Conservation Officer Rutherford responded to a reported domestic dispute. The officers located the victim, who had fled to a neighbor’s house after sustaining significant injuries.

When the officers went to the residence where the altercation occurred, the suspect answered the door with one hand behind his back. Officers commanded the suspect to show both hands, but the suspect did not comply.

The suspect then allegedly brandished a 12-gauge shotgun. The officers took cover and drew their weapons. They were able to take the suspect into custody at gunpoint. The suspect was charged with second-degree assault, menacing a police officer, and criminal mischief. The shotgun was seized as evidence.