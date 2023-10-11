TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man accused of shooting at a CDTA bus in February has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison. Deion Austin, 31, of Troy, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Police investigating the case said a CDTA bus carrying passengers was struck by gunfire. No one was injured during the incident.

Austin was charged for possessing a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun in the area of 547 2nd Avenue. In addition to the prison sentencing, Austin will serve five years of post-release supervision.

The conviction was made under the GIVE (Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative) program.