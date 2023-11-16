TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Superior Merchandise Company closed its original location at 147 4th Street in Troy in April due to rising costs of operating the shop. Now, they are reopening the retail shop in a smaller space at 625 River Street in Troy.

Owners Felicity Jones and Mike Romig will be opening the shop, named Superette, for Small Business Saturday weekend on November 25 and 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shop will be next to their other business, Touchy Coffee, at the same address.

After closing the original Superior Merchandise space, the owners opened Touchy Coffee in its own, new space on River Street. They continued to sell their Superior Merchandise products on the website.

“I have put a lot of thought into this new concept and how we can do retail in a way than works for me and my family and our staff,” said Jones. “That is sustainable in terms of money but also our time and energy and wellbeing.”

The new space is only 200-square-feet, said Jones. Superette will be selling pantry items, kitchenware, gifts and more. Like Touchy Coffee, the shop will only be open on Saturdays and Sundays.

“I am insanely honored to have gotten the opportunity to take what I’ve learned over the past decade of SM CO and start fresh. I promise you this will be the best version yet and can’t wait show all soon,” said Jones.