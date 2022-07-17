EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A National Grid representative confirms to NEWS10 major equipment failure at the East Greenbush substation caused a power outage affecting more than 13,000 customers around 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

East Greenbush Police Department reports via Facebook it was an explosion that triggered the shutdown at the substation off of Forrest Point Drive adjacent to the Albany Hudson Trail. Both police and the National Grid representative confirm there have been no injuries reported at this time.

National Grid and multiple fire departments are asking everyone to stay away from the area while crews work. There is no projected time of restoration.

NEWS10’s station in Albany was also affected by this power outage which caused a disruption during our on-air 6 p.m. news broadcast.