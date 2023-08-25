TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City leaders in Troy have again subpoenaed the owners and management of the Harbour Point Gardens apartment complex. The city council voted unanimously in favor of reissuing it, saying they want to ensure residents that their right to live in clean and safe housing will be protected.

A judge tossed out the subpoenas earlier in the month because of a technicality. The city council has issued 12 tickets for code violations as city leaders try to learn how the property ended up in poor condition in the first place.

More than 100 tenants had to evacuate two months ago over concerns about falling bricks. More than 20 units are still considered unsafe. The owners, who took over in 2022, previously told NEWS10 they have made $2 million in repairs in the past year.