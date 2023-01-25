WYNANTSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students at St. Jude the Apostle School participated in the annual World’s Finest Chocolate fundraiser. Each year, MJ Hoffay Builder, a construction company, donates a bicycle to the student that sells the most boxes of chocolates.

This year, two students were tied for selling the most boxes of chocolates. Since there were two winners and only one prize, Alli in 2nd grade elected to let Cassie in Pre-K take home the new bicycle. Alli, a previous fundraiser winner, preferred to let someone else have the joy of owning a new bike.