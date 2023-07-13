TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Troy’s Bureau of Code Enforcement issued a stop-work order at the Harbour Point Gardens to prevent window removal at the properties. This development comes one week after inspectors deemed the properties unfit for occupancy.

According to the Bureau of Code Enforcement, the owner did not secure the required building permit and has not provided the City with a remediation plan. Code Enforcement also issued tickets for defective hand railings, holes or penetrations in exterior walls, and defective exterior stairs, among other things.

“This morning marks three weeks since Code Enforcement evacuated families from their homes and in that time, Lexington Properties has made countless misrepresentations to the City, the media, and most disgracefully, the hardworking families who paid them to provide safe and dependable housing,” said Troy Mayor Wm. Patrick Madden. “While the City of Troy is keenly interested in maintaining mutually beneficial relationships with the investors, business owners, and developers who come to our community, we have no interest in hosting irresponsible landlords who endanger our neighbors and bleed our City of resources.”

The owner has been directed to appear in Troy City Court on July 28. Impacted residents may subscribe to text updates by texting “HPG” to 38276, and updates are also available at troyny.gov/hpg.