TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 2022 “Stick it to Child Homelessness” stickball tournament is this Sunday, June 12, which helps collect donations for Joseph’s House & Shelter to assist local families. The event will be held at The Marketplace in Troy’s Little Italy from 1 to 5 p.m.

Every year Rocco DeFazio from DeFazio’s Pizzeria organizes this event which brings in hundreds of donations to help local families. Activities will include music, food, and stickball.

Participants are encouraged to bring donations to help local children served by Joseph’s House, including:

Diapers (size 3 & up)

New Sippy Cups

Twin Sheet sets

Socks/Shoes/Sneakers

Towels/Wash Cloths

Crayons

Coloring Books

Small Pillows

Personal Hygiene Products

Officials said there were 120 children living in homeless shelters provided by Joseph’s House for 2021, In addition to 270 children served. Last week, event organizers presented this year’s sponsors Trustco Bank and IBEW Local 326 with the Golden Stickball Bat Award.