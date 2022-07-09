TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Almost exactly a month after Kim Ashe-McPherson resigned her seat on the Troy City Council, the council has officially filled the vacancy in District Two. Steven Figueroa was sworn-in Thursday night by Troy Mayor Patrick Madden.

“Feeling good about this, and I’m just here and ready to work, we have a lot of work to do in front of us,” Figueroa said.

The city’s newest council member has served in the community for a number of years, including coaching basketball at the Boys & Girls Club of Troy.

His appointment comes after District Two’s seat became vacant following the resignation of Ahse-McPherson. The former councilwoman stepped down from her position after she was convicted of election fraud as part of a federal investigation.

In the weeks that followed her resignation, there was a tedious process to fill the vacant seat, including some back-and-forth between the council and the mayor. Just last Tuesday, the seven candidates vying to represent the district fielded questions from the public before the council made their choice.

“Myself and two colleagues have been adamant that we want to see a fair, open, and transparent process,” Council President Carmella Mantello said last Tuesday.

But that process drew some criticism during Thursday’s public forum, with some arguing Figueroa’s appointment was inevitable.

But now that the process is over, “Wanna meet with the residents, identify the issues and then get right to work,” said Figueroa.

He’s hoping to address some of the most pressing issues in the community, including combatting gun violence by providing opportunities like a community center, “There’s a lack of resources in North Central and I think that’s going to be vital to our young people, giving them a safe space and also opportunities, not only to learn but to get jobs and to be in a safer environment.”

While the council appointed Figueroa, voters in the district will get a chance to have their voices heard in a special election in November. Whoever wins this fall will serve the remainder of the term, which ends at the end of next year.