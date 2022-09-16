RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin will be taking a turn in a dunk tank at the Reverse Rett Upstate New York Fundraiser this Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m. The fundraiser will be held at the Speigletown Fire Company at 146 Speigletown Road.

Aside from seeing Executive McLaughlin being dunked, the event will also include live music, food trucks, a silent auction, raffles, balloon animals, face painting and bouncy slides. The fundraiser will be sponsored by Reverse Rett Upstate New York, who’s goal is to advance research for a cure to Rett Syndrome.