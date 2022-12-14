RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced on Tuesday he was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer. McLaughlin, 59, released the following statement regarding his diagnosis.

“In recent weeks, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. My doctors are mapping out a course for treatment and recovery which we will be pursuing,” said McLaughlin. “Fortunately, my doctors believe they detected the prostate cancer early and believe there is a very good chance of beating back the cancer. My plan is stay on the job as County Executive and continue to do the work the people elected me to do.”

As a result of his diagnosis, McLaughlin is urging residents to get medical check-ups, stating how early detection can save lives. He also touched on how prevalent prostate cancer is.

“My diagnosis is a reminder of how prevalent prostate cancer is, and that so many are at risk for diseases of this type. Early detection can save lives and beat cancer. I urge everyone to get a preventative check-up with their doctor to stay healthy and detect early,” said McLaughlin.

One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, according to the American cancer society. Dr. Russell Wenacur, McLaughlin’s physician, commented on the diagnosis.

“I can confirm that Steve has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and that a comprehensive and aggressive treatment plan is being developed,” said Dr. Wenacur. “Steve’s cancer appears to have been found early, and with aggressive treatment, will likely lead to an optimal outcome.”