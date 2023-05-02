STEPHENTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents of the Stephentown area to be on the lookout for a reported vehicle.

Police said a white, four-door sedan was seen traveling around the Stephentown area on Tuesday. It has New York registration KNX 8087.

Reports claim the vehicle has stopped in front of residences, may be pulling into driveways, and appears to be taking pictures or video. Police do not believe the driver nor the vehicle have a legitimate reason for being in the area.

Anyone who spots the vehicle is asked to call 911. Patrols are also in the area attempting to locate the vehicle.