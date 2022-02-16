STEPHENTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Kevin L. Durst, 40, of Stephentown on several charges related to images of child sexual abuse—usually referred to as “child porn.” They said more charges are likely.

After a two-week investigation, they executed a search warrant at his Stephentown home on Monday, seizing a cell phone, a laptop, and six USB drives. Days later, on Wednesday the Sheriff’s Office Durst said he was arrested and charged with six felonies:

Four counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child less than 17 years old

Possessing a sexual performance by a child less than 16 years old

Tampering with physical evidence

Durst was arraigned in Stephentown Court and released to Rensselaer County Probation on electronic monitoring. Investigators said the results of a forensic examination of Durst’s electronics will likely bring more charges.