STEPHENTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 71-year-old is facing charges for allegedly menacing a police officer on October 1. State Police charged William Cornell with second-degree assault, menacing a police officer or peace officer, and criminal mischief in the third degree.

Troopers were dispatched to a residence in Stephentown for the report of a physical dispute. Police say Cornell came to the door armed with a long gun.

Investigations determined that Cornell was involved in a verbal dispute. He reportedly threw an item that injured the victim. The victim left the scene and called for law enforcement and medical assistance.

Police seized the long gun and arrested Cornell. He was arraigned at the Grafton Town Court and remanded to the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility without bail.