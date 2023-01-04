EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — County Executive Steve McLaughlin announces Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is opening a flagship district office at new Rensselaer County offices in East Greenbush. The offices are the first congressional offices to be opened in Rensselaer County in recent memory.

Steve McLaughlin states, “This will help expand convenience and access to important services for our residents by having Congresswoman Stefanik’s offices in Rensselaer County. We are honored to have Congresswoman Stefanik choose our county and our new county offices as a home for a district office.” Stefanik is a representative of most of Rensselaer County, representing 14 out of 16 municipalities in the county.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik stated, “I look forward to working with County Executive Steve Mclaughlin, Rensselaer County legislators and officials, and our strong town officials to deliver outstanding constituent services for the hardworking families in Rensselaer County with any of their needs regarding the federal government. My office is known for delivering exceptional constituent services and we look forward to serving the people of Rensselaer County in New York’s 21st Congressional District.”

Vice Chair of the County Legislature Bob Loveridge adds to the conversation stating, “This district office will be a great amenity for the residents of Rensselaer County because it will provide easy access to the office of Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a powerful member of Congress with a record of bipartisan constituent services. It will also mark the first Congressional office in Rensselaer County since Congressman McNulty had an office in Troy.”

The new county offices are located at 99 Troy Road. The county moved into 99 Troy Road in mid-December and as part of the Reimagine Rensselaer County Facilities. The Reimagine plan moves a number of county offices that were located in the County Office Building to 99 Troy Road. The plan also ensures the majority of county offices are located on property owned by the county and provide stability and structure for important and needed county services. Stefanik’s offices are expected to be open in early February.