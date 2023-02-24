EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is hosting a ribbon cutting with Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin and other local elected officials for the opening of her new flagship district office. Due to recent redistricting, Stefanik district now covers a majority of Rensselaer County.

McLaughlin announced the opening of the office building earlier in January. The ribbon cutting took place on Friday, February 24 at 11 a.m. with a press conference afterward. The flagship office will carry out casework and other constituent services on behalf of New York`s 21st District. Vice Chair of the County Legislature Bob Loveridge explains this will be the first Congressional office in Rensselaer County since Congressman McNulty had an office in Troy. The new office building is located at 99 Troy Road in East Greenbush.